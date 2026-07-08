SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida athlete and a large retailed teamed up for a very shopping spree in Kendall.

Dick’s Sporting Goods partnered with Miami Hurricanes alum and Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Kinchens ro host Wednesday morning’s event for 10 local children from the YMCA.

Kinchens said it was special to give back to his hometown.

“Everybody gravitates towards shoes, you know ,it helps you personalize yourself, it helps you have something to look different,” said Kinchens. “Down in Miami, we have a lot of uniform schools, so sneakers is the thing that sets you apart from the next person.”

Each child was given $150 by Kinchens to pick out new gear and apparel.

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