(WSVN) - Miami running back Jordan Lyle has been charged with a felony count of fleeing/eluding police and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, according to the Broward County state attorney’s office in Florida.

A state attorney official said Friday that Lyle voluntary surrendered to police on Thursday, a day after warrant was issued for his arrest. Court records show he was released after posting bond the same day.

Police allege in a report that Lyle demonstrated “wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property” by willfully fleeing or attempting to elude a marked police vehicle with its emergency lights and siren activated in Sunrise, Florida, on July 10. It’s unclear why police sought to stop Lyle or how they came to identify him as the driver.

The university released a statement saying it is aware “of an incident involving student-athlete Jordan Lyle” and would not have any further comment because it is a legal matter.

The 20-year-old Lyle is entering his junior season and expected to compete for a key role in the Hurricanes’ offense behind senior Mark Fletcher. A nagging ankle injury limited Lyle to 35 carries for 108 yards and a TD in six games last season.

He was Miami’s No. 3 rusher as a freshman with 54 carries for 400 yards and four touchdowns.

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