PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes player helped South Florida students go on a shopping spree in Pembroke Pines.

More than 20 lucky students had the opportunity to join former football player Vernon Carey in his annual back-to-school shopping program.

The students were fired up as they searched the aisles of Dick’s Sporting Goods on Monday.

Each child recived a total of $300 from the Carey Family Foundation and Dick’s Sporting Goods to buy items such as shoes, clothes and accessories.

The students are part of the foundation’s summer reading program.

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