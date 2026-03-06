SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man got a much-needed surprise celebration to scratch off a major item from his bucket list.

Twenty-one-year-old Colby Berman, who is forced to live a difficult life with intractable epilepsy, got the chance to step into the heart of the Miami Hurricanes’ basketball team for a three-day, behind-the-scenes experience.

“Oh yeah! I’m having a blast,” said Berman.

The special time is all thanks to the national nonprofit Dream On 3 and the Miami Collegiate Dream Team.

“Colby was chosen as one of the special, special children, young adult to be chosen to make his dream come true with his favorite sports,” said Ileana Desosa-Lopez, a special education teacher at Southwest Miami Senior High School.

Getting to this moment was not easy, though, for Berman and his family. As a toddler, he survived an acute lymphoblastic lymphoma. But as a true Canes warrior and lifelong fan, he never let any of these challenges get in the way.

“I’ve been working with Colby for two years, and I can tell you he’s a light. He genuinely lights up a classroom. He’s always helping kids. He’s always joking around, he’s a class clown. He can make everyone laugh,” said Maya Perez, a student at Southwest Miami Senior High School.

Now, he’s ready to fulfill the dream he’s held since childhood.

On Friday, Berman got a special sendoff from his school, Southwest Miami Senior High, along with the Canes mascot and the cheer squad cheering him into his dream weekend.

During the three-day experience, he will meet the players and coaches and even throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the University of Miami baseball game.

“A lot of planning went into this weekend, but this is more than we even could’ve expected from this school. All the support is amazing and Colby was super excited, so we can’t wait for an amazing weekend,” said Maddie, a captain for the Collegiate Dream Team.

The next few days will be a moment that will captivate his life and one he will always cherish.

“This really is for him, you know, everybody’s here, everyone’s supporting him, and it really just goes to show that he is the dream,” said Perez.

Colby’s dream team experience continues during the Canes’ game against Louisville on Saturday.

