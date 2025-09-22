The University of Miami football team’s rivalry game at Florida State has been scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 4 and will air nationally on ABC, the program announced.

The Hurricanes (4-0), ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll, head into a bye week after a 26-7 win over Florida at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami defeated Florida State 36-14 last season, holding the Seminoles to 248 total yards while outgaining them 445-248.

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 36-33.

