CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray V scored 20 points that included two free throws with a second remaining, and Florida State held off Miami 65-63 on Tuesday night for the Seminoles’ sixth straight win against the Hurricanes.

Shelton Henderson hit two free throws and Malik Reneau scored three points during a 5-0 spurt for Miami that tied it 63-all with 21 seconds left before McCray sealed it from the line. The Hurricanes had their last lead, 44-43, with 16:49 to play but stayed within five points the rest of the way.

McCray shot 7 of 17 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Chauncey Wiggins added 10 points for Florida State (8-11, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 52% in the first half but 38% after the break.

Henderson scored 18 points and Reneau added 16 to lead Miami (15-4, 4-2), which has lost consecutive games since a 10-game win streak. Tre Donaldson chipped in with 11 points and Ernest Udeh Jr. scored 10.

McCray scored nine points to help the Seminoles build a 38-37 halftime advantage. Donaldson scored 11 points to pace Miami.

Florida State has won 15 of the last 16 in the series.

Up next

Florida State: On Saturday, the Seminoles makes the program’s first trip to SMU.

Miami: At Syracuse on Saturday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox