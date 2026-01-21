CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray V scored 20 points that included two free throws with a second remaining, and Florida State held off Miami 65-63 on Tuesday night for the Seminoles’ sixth straight win against the Hurricanes.

Shelton Henderson hit two free throws and Malik Reneau scored three points during a 5-0 spurt for Miami that tied it 63-all with 21 seconds left before McCray sealed it from the line. The Hurricanes had their last lead, 44-43, with 16:49 to play but stayed within five points the rest of the way.

McCray shot 7 of 17 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Chauncey Wiggins added 10 points for Florida State (8-11, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 52% in the first half but 38% after the break.

Henderson scored 18 points and Reneau added 16 to lead Miami (15-4, 4-2), which has lost consecutive games since a 10-game win streak. Tre Donaldson chipped in with 11 points and Ernest Udeh Jr. scored 10.

McCray scored nine points to help the Seminoles build a 38-37 halftime advantage. Donaldson scored 11 points to pace Miami.

Florida State has won 15 of the last 16 in the series.

Up next

Florida State: On Saturday, the Seminoles makes the program’s first trip to SMU.

Miami: At Syracuse on Saturday.

