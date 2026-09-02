TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard led the Seminoles out onto the field for their season opener against New Mexico State, as he continues to recover from a 2025 shooting.

Pritchard carried a cane as the crowd cheered Saturday, and FSU went on to beat New Mexico State 34 to 17.

The 19-year-old was shot in the back of the head outside of a family member’s home on Aug. 31, 2025.

Police called it a case of mistaken identity.

Pritchard spent a significant amount of time in the hospital and rehab, where he had to re-learn basic skills like talking and eating.

He said he worked toward this moment for months.

And now that he’s back with his team, Pritchard said his next goal is returning to football.

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