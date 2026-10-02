(WSVN) - College football fans from every corner of Florida have a lot to look forward to ABC Miami’s Saturday schedule.

There’ll be plenty of college football action to tune into on both WSVN Channel 7 and ABC Miami Channel 18 that’ll have fans parked in their couches throughout the afternoon.

In a primetime Atlantic Coast Conference showdown, the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes seek to take sole possession of first place when they travel to Death Valley to take on the Clemson Tigers at 7:30 p.m.

The undefeated Canes are heavy favorites in this contest with the 3-1 Tigers. But Miami has not won in Death Valley since their 30-21 win back in 2010.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said his team has to be prepared for a squad that’s managed to string together three consecutive wins after losing badly 51-10 to LSU to start the season.

“Certainly they got off, they didn’t get off to the start they wanted to in game one but since then they’ve been playing really high level football in a lot of different ways,” said Cristobal.

Before that game begins, the No. 8 Florida Gators will try to dismantle another ranked opponent when they try to spoil Homecoming in Columbia against the No. 25 Missouri Tigers at 3:30 p.m.

The Gators have gotten off to an explosive 4-0 start, averaging 53.5 points in each contest.

It’s a significant test on the road for first year head coach Jon Sumrall. The Gators have lost three of their last four games in Missouri, including a particularly difficult 33-31 loss in 2023 that has been etched in their memories for a long time after former Gators defensive end Tyreak Sapp was photographed overwhelmed with emotion, splayed on the field as multiple Tigers players mocked him with baby Gator chomps.

“You don’t hang a banner, get celebrating for where you’re ranked between game four and five in college football. You have to humble yourself or you will be humbled,” said Sumrall.

Prior to all that Florida football intrigue kicks off, fans can start their day on WSVN Channel 7 at noon when the Michigan Wolverines play at the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

On the line in that contest: one of college football’s oldest trophies.

The Little Brown Jug Trophy is awarded each year to the winner of the Minnesota-Michigan matchup. This will be the 100th meeting between the two teams.

Since the century-old rivalry began, Michigan has taken home the coveted trophy 74 times, including their last game in 2024 in a 27-24 victory.

The Wolverines are also playing their first road game of the year after opening up 3-1 from home.

The Golden Gophers also sit at 3-1, though currently remain ahead of the Wolverines in Big Ten play.

Minnesota is hoping to turn their stadium into a sea of maroon and gold and recapture the trophy for the first time since 2014.

Pregame coverage for that begins at 10 a.m.

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