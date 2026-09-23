DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Tickets for the 2027 Cadillac Championship are now available as the PGA Tour Signature Event returns to Trump National Doral in Miami.

The tournament is scheduled to take place March 3-7, 2027, on the famed Blue Monster course.

The event features an elevated prize purse and a limited field made up of 72 top players on the PGA Tour. World No. 3 Cameron Young won the inaugural Cadillac Championship in wire-to-wire fashion, finishing six strokes ahead of runner-up and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Young closed out his inaugural victory with a final-round four-under 68, bringing his total score to 19-under for the week.

Cadillac Championship Executive Director Dave Mack highlighted the tournament’s connection to the host community following its first year.

“After a memorable inaugural year at the historic Blue Monster, we’re thrilled to continue growing the Cadillac Championship in Miami and the City of Doral,” Mack said. “The support from our fans, players, community partners and volunteers has been incredible. We’re excited to once again showcase elite competition while creating a vibrant atmosphere that brings the community together.”

Spectators attending the event will have access to local food and beverage options within dedicated fan zones across the course, which are included with a Daily Grounds ticket.

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