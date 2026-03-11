MIAMI (WSVN) - History was made at home Tuesday night when Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo scored 83 points, and now you could get his jersey for a special discount.

At the Miami Heat store, located inside the Kaseya Center, it’s all about the man of the hour.

Adebayo’s number 13 jersey is on sale for $83 in celebration of his historic performance.

Also available, at a higher price, is a special custom jersey that can be made with the number 83 in commemoration of the points he scored.

Adebayo’s 83 points are the second-most points ever in a single game, surpassing Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in 2006.

At a Wednesday press conference, the star player talked about the historic moment.

“To have this moment and share it with all of them, it’s a pretty emotional moment, as I said, I wish I could relive it twice; this is a special moment,” said Adebayo. “It’s Will, me, then Kobe, which sounds crazy.”

NBA and Miami Heat history was made on Tuesday night. 7News cameras captured people enjoying themselves, making sure to pick up a memento of history.

“It’s kind of funny to see everyone come together, and there was not one phone that was in anyone’s pocket, so it was like the coolest moment,” said a Heat fan who was in attendance.

Tickets for Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks will start at a special $13 in honor of Adebayo’s number.

