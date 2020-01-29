Authorities step up security measures for Super Bowl 54

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As football fans flock to South Florida ahead of the Super Bowl game, authorities remain focused on making security a top priority.

Attendees for Super Bowl 54 will be going through checkpoints similar to those at airports on Sunday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations will also be taking place in the air and ocean.

Miami-Dade Police officers are also gearing up alongside agents to test out how to respond to different scenarios such as taking down suspects who pose a threat and how to respond to suspicious activity.

Officials are taking no chances with the massive amounts of fans traveling to South Florida.

Black Hawk helicopters will also be patrolling the area.

“The goal here is to have it be a great game, a great event for South Florida, but let the fans know that they’re going to be as safe as possible by the effort being made by all law enforcement,” said U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Chief Gary Nellis.

Last week, authorities introduced X-ray units to be used to examine cargo arriving at ports of entry across the U.S.

Three of the units have been used to monitor everything coming in to the stadium.

“If there is something that they feel needs to be inspected further, they’re referred for a psychical examination,” said Nellis. “It’s about keeping the event and everyone attending it safe.”

7News will be providing extensive ongoing coverage of events leading up to the big game. Coverage of Super Bowl Sunday will begin at 8 a.m. on Today in Florida.

