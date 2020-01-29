K-9s from across U.S. work as security for Super Bowl 54 events

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It may seem like they’re just on a walk in the park, but for this special group of dogs, it’s a full-time job.

Police dogs from across the nation have been brought to Miami to help make sure all the events surrounding the Super Bowl are safe.

“She sees the luggage over there so she wants to work,” said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent Zane Dodds.

Safety is a major focus of Super Bowl 54, and K-9s are being brought in to sniff out any potential weapons.

“The K-9s are here to provide security sweeps in all the different venues,” said ATF special agent Clara Himel. “There’s so many hotels and just different places that are associated with this large event so we gotta bring in more people and dogs.”

“On the actual game day we’ll have complete coverage of the stadium,” said Dodds.

Part of the K-9s training is to sniff out explosive devices or ammunition in just seconds.

“I’m blown away with how good the sense of smell is on these [dogs],” said Dodds.

The K-9 handlers believe the dogs know just how important their jobs are.

“ATF has a saying, ‘Trust the Lab’ and it not only goes with our lab, but our dogs as well,” said Dodds.

The K-9s can be spotted working across South Florida throughout the week, but on Sunday they will be working on scene at Hard Rock Stadium.

