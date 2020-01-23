US Customs & Border Protection show technology used to keep Super Bowl safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Channel 7 is your Super Bowl station, and as the big game inches closer, security across South Florida is increasing.

The feds gave 7News a look at the special screening technology they plan to use to keep fans and residents safe, Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed off its X-ray technology used to examine cargo arriving at ports of entry across the country.

This same technology will be at Hard Rock Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday and is a big part of the multi-agency security plan.

“We are gonna bring three of them to support the Super Bowl, as we do every year, and make sure that everything that is going into the stadium has been scanned for any kind of threat,” said U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Chief Gary Nellis.

The vehicle and cargo inspection trucks scan for narcotics, explosives and other weapons at U.S. ports. They will do the same at Super Bowl 54 and not just on game day.

“What we’re gonna be seeing in these vehicles is everything that is gonna be brought into this stadium for whatever purpose,” said Nellis. “Everything from team equipment to limousines transporting folks, all kinds of supplies. Everything will be scanned by us on a daily basis.”

Those driving to the stadium will have to pass through the checkpoints in their cars.

That’s not all. More security measures similar to last year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta will be in place.

Armed police officers will be all over the stadium grounds with K-9s and aerial support. Plus, checkpoints will be at all stadium entrances.

If you have a ticket to the big game, expect to go through airport-like security. Officials said they just want fans to have as safe and enjoyable an experience as possible.

“The goal here is to have it be a great game, a great event for South Florida, but let the fans know that they are gonna be as safe as possible by the effort being made by all law enforcement,” said Zach Mann of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.