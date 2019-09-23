Attorney: Antonio Brown trashed Sunny Isles Beach condo, threw furniture to pool area

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Antonio Brown is facing more legal troubles after newly surfaced video captured what, attorneys claimed, is furniture falling in the pool area of a luxury Sunny Isles Beach condo tossed by the embattled NFL star.

The surveillance footage captures item after item falling to the oceanfront pool of The Mansions at Acqualina along Collins Avenue, near 177th Street, back on April 24, 2018.

Families and sunbathers, including a young boy, were seen in the pool area as the items began to drop feet away from them. Some of them could be seen looking up before they fled from the falling objects.

Among the people out by the pool that day was a 22-month-old boy.

No one, however, was hurt.

George A. Minski, the attorney who represents Acqualina 1402 LLC, the company that owns the 47-story hotel and condo, addressed the lawsuit he has filed against Brown in a phone interview, Monday.

“You see the furniture landing in the pool, landing in the pool deck, people scrambling,” he said.

Minski contends Brown, a Miami native, threw those expensive items while trashing the unit he had rented.

“Our lawsuit is about the damage that was done to the apartment on that day,” he said.

The attorney also provided pictures of the trashed 14th floor unit.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court in Aventura on Tuesday for a deposition connected to this case.

Due to the destruction of the apartment Brown was renting for $35,000 a month, plaintiffs in the case filed the suit in August 2018 seeking upwards of $15,000, but Minski said the damages are considerably more costly.

“In addition to almost $80,000 in property damage, there’s the claim for the lost use of the unit in the three months it took [to renovate it],” said Minski.

Brown was said to be in a fit of rage. Minski said police were called to the condo.

“When police got there, Mr. Brown was extremely agitated and was being restrained by a trainer,” said Minski.

Brown has denied he actually threw the expensive pieces.

Minski said the guardian of the toddler who was on the pool deck at the time of the incident filed a separate lawsuit against Brown that claims a piece of furniture nearly hit the child.

That suit was settled out of court.

Tuesday’s deposition takes place as Brown faces sexual assault allegations involving a woman, as well as accusations of harassment, intimidation and threats from another woman.

Over the weekend, Brown went on a social media blitz, calling out New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others days after he was released by the Patriots amid the rape and harassment allegations. He later deleted most of those posts.

Brown is expected to attend Tuesday’s deposition about the incident at the Mansions at Acqualina.

