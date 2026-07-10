(WSVN) - As Norway and England prepare to take the pitch at Miami Stadium, it’s Norwegian central striker Erling Haaland who has cemented himself as a powerhouse in the tournament for his country and new soccer fans in the U.S.

Standing 6 feet 5 inches tall, Haaland is a hulking figure on the pitch, playing a critical role in Norway’s run to the quarterfinals and giving them a chance to advance to the semifinals for the first time in their history.

Their incredible run has sparked immense support back home.

“It means everything. Honestly, I didn’t expect it. There’s not much to say because it’s – look at the streets in Norway. I’m 25 years old. I’ve never experienced anything like it before,” said Haaland.

Nothing encapsulates the passion of Norway like the team and its fans conducting their famous Viking Row celebration on the field and in the stands, locking arms and using imaginary oars to row together as one to the beat of a drum. Some fans in South Florida, ahead of their match against England, gave 7News a demonstration.

At just 25, Haaland has proven to be an unstoppable force and turned into an international superstar, thanks to his warm personality with fans off the field.

Some lucky South Florida fans were able to get memorable photos with the star.

Haaland is the son of former Norwegian player Alf-Inge Haaland, who also played in the 1994 World Cup.

With many seeing the 25-year-old as a relentless scoring machine, with fans in China even coining the nickname “Nordic Cyborg” for him, Haaland has shown his gifted ability to finish, holding the third spot in the World Cup Golden Boot race with seven goals to his name.

Despite his towering frame, he’s shown off his abilities as an unbelievably quick and devastating striker in the tournament.

His unique combination of size, physicality and finishing ability was on full display as the Vikings stood tall against five-time World Cup champion Brazil in the round of 16. Haaland booted in both of Norway’s goals in their 2-1 victory.

On Saturday, they face another difficult task in England, which is incidentally the country Haaland was born in.

Leading the English is the impeccably sharp Harry Kane.

In their round of 16 match, Kane scored on a penalty kick to help his squad overcome Mexico in an intense 3-2 victory.

“It was a crazy game. We found a way,” said Kane after the match.

Kane is also in the Golden Boot race, trailing right behind Haaland with six goals and one assist.

Earlier in the tournament, the 32-year-old Kane secured his place as England’s leading World Cup scorer after netting his 11th career goal against Panama.

Their clash at Miami Stadium will represent a degree of youth versus experience, with a chance to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Following the round of 16, the average ticket price for the quarterfinals dropped by nearly 46%. Despite the steep drop, the get-in price for Norway vs. England on secondary-market vendors is around $2,000.

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