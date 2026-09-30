Sylvester Gynecologic Oncologist Says Symptoms Can Be Vague

Troy Gatcliffe, M.D., is a gynecologic oncologist at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System. For more information about the ovarian cancer treatment and services, click here or visit the UHealth Collective.

MEET KRISTINA RUIZ

At just 31 years old, Kristina Ruiz had a large mass on her ovary.

“The size of a baby soccer ball was sitting on my bladder, my ovaries, my back,” Kristina says.

Kristina saw Troy Gatcliffe, M.D., a gynecologic oncologist at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System, who diagnosed her with ovarian cancer.

“Kristina presented with symptoms of abdominal and pelvic pain,” says Dr. Gatcliffe. “Kristina had a pretty rare form of ovarian cancer that, at that time, was confined to the ovary. So, I removed that tube and ovary.”

Dr. Gatcliffe says when it comes to ovarian cancer, where you get your treatment matters. At Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, every patient like Kristina receives a personalized treatment plan based on their age and specific type of cancer.

“You want to receive your ovarian cancer care, including your surgery in a place where the team taking care of that cancer is seeing it day in and day out,” Dr. Gatcliffe says. “That’s what we offer at Sylvester. She underwent one cycle of egg harvesting. So, Kristina still has intact fertility for the future.”

“My dream is becoming a mom,” says Kristina. “They extracted 10, which is impressive for only having one ovary and one fallopian tube. Out of the 10, seven matured, healthy and ready to use.”

Sylvester is also at the forefront of prevention with a procedure called opportunistic salpingectomy.

“We really do now understand that the precursor lesion for a lot of ovarian cancers truly comes from the fallopian tube,” Dr. Gatcliffe says. “This is an opportunity to reduce rates of ovarian cancer by removing fallopian tubes in women who have definitively decided to no longer have children in the future.”

Kristina underwent three rounds of intense chemotherapy. She lost her hair, but not her sense of humor.

“I don’t want to ever stop laughing and dancing and enjoying my family,” says Kristina.

Kristina is now in remission. She says it’s all due to Dr. Gatcliffe and his team!

“I love him and I’m proud to be his patient,” Kristina says.