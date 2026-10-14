(WSVN) - Wingstop is partnering with Mondelez International’s Sour Patch Kids on a new limited time flavor of chicken wings.

The wings feature a sweet and sour redberry glaze topped with cut up pieces of the candy.

The flavor can be found in participating restaurants starting Oct. 27, or on Oct. 23 for Club Wingstop members.

The wings will be available for purchase in person, online or through the app until Nov. 5, while supplies last.

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