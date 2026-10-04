MADRID, Spain (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of various cities in Spain on Saturday to demand help for renters, a day after lawmakers rejected a package of emergency measures aimed at tackling the nation’s housing affordability crisis.

Large crowds marched in Madrid calling for a general strike and affordable housing. In the eastern city of Valencia, police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters who broke through the security perimeter outside the City of Arts and Sciences, a futuristic complex by famed architect Santiago Calatrava, where a real estate summit was being held.

Images show altercations between police and protesters, with officers using batons to strike demonstrators, who threw barriers. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Public outrage over the eviction of an 87-year-old woman has put Spain’s progressive government under immense pressure to tackle the nation’s entrenched housing cost crisis.

Around 1,000 protesters have spent the past week camped out in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, one of the capital’s most popular public spaces, after María del Carmen Abascal was evicted from her home of seven decades in downtown Madrid on Sept. 23. The protesters say they won’t leave until the government takes real steps to protect tenants. A similar encampment has cropped up in Barcelona’s Plaza Catalunya.

The government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who faces a national election next year, responded with emergency measures aimed at restricting evictions, curbing property speculation and giving renters indefinite leases, among other measures.

But conservative opposition parties joined forces to reject the ratification of the measures in parliament on Friday, angering protesters and even fueling rumors that Sánchez could consider an early election in hopes of rallying the left behind the housing issue.

Here is what to know about Spain’s housing crisis and the political battle over how to address it.

Spain is hard-hit due to small rental market

The housing crunch has been simmering for years in Spain, eating into household budgets and angering voters. While many countries have similar circumstances, Spain’s poorest and its young are being particularly impacted, because they can’t afford to purchase a home and are being squeezed by the country’s small stock of rental properties.

The average rent for Spain has almost doubled in the last 10 years. The price per square meter has risen from 8.20 euros (now $9.30) in 2016 to 15.10 euros ($17.15) this year, according to the real estate website Idealista.

Spain’s government said that 26% of Spaniards who rent housing spend an average of 40% of their income on rent and utilities, compared with the European Union average of 18% of renters who do so.

Spain ranks near the bottom of countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development for government-owned rental properties, which represent less than 2% of its available stock. The EU average is 8%.

Maricarmen set the spark

Tens of thousands of people periodically march in major cities demanding action from lawmakers and blaming real estate speculators as well as tourist apartment platforms like Airbnb for rising rents.

But a new wave of indignation swept Spain when Abascal, who uses a wheelchair, was carried on a stretcher from her apartment after police cordoned off the street. Televised images of the eviction prompted thousands of people to protest in Madrid and other cities across the country.

“I haven’t managed to defend my home, but I have fought so that others can learn to fight for what’s theirs,” Abascal said in a video recorded from a hospital bed after the eviction.

The Spanish real estate company which had insisted on evicting her in order to rent the property at a much higher price ended up reaching an agreement for her to return to the apartment, her lawyer said, adding that Abascal was “happy.” She has yet to be discharged from the hospital.

Even with a satisfying resolution for “Maricarmen,” as Abascal is now widely known, she remains the embodiment of the struggle against suffocating rental costs. Protesters have carried signs with slogans such as “Not even one more Maricarmen!” and demonstrations have been cropping up in cities across the country.

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