WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida runner is taking on extreme endurance as he trains for a grueling race on the other side of the country.

West Palm Beach resident Nick Cerbone is preparing to take part in the race of a lifetime. The 27-year-old is training for the Badwater Ultramarathon, a race in California’s Death Valley.

Cerbone said he likes to do difficult things, and participating in what’s billed as “the world’s toughest foot race” will do just that. At 135 miles, it is more than five times the distance of a regular marathon.

But what truly separates this race isn’t just distance but the exceptional heat.

“It’s the hottest place in the world during the hottest time of the year,” said Cerbone.

So how does one prepare for a race where organizers say the pavement approaches 200 degrees and can literally melt runners’ shoes?

Cerbone said running during the hottest days in South Florida certainly helps. He has also spent plenty of time in the sauna, and he even leaves the air conditioner off when driving in his car.

But what about the elevation for a race that starts 280 feet below sea level and ends 8,000 feet above it?

“A lot of StairMaster. Last week I did 10 miles back and forth over the Blue Heron Bridge,” said Cerbone.

Runners get 45 hours to finish the extreme test, but Cerbone is trying to finish in under 30.

He won’t be doing it alone. A team of four friends will alternate and run ahead of him, providing him with ice, water and food as needed.

“They try to make my job only to focus on the running,” said Cerbone. “It translates to life, right? It’s you versus you. There’s going to be a lot of times when you feel like quitting, in life or quitting during a run, and you have to talk yourself out of it.”

Cerbone is set to fly out west this weekend. The Badwater Ultramarathon begins on Monday.

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