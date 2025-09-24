A Virginia woman is using her lottery luck to help others.

Carrie Edwards won $150,000 playing the Powerball in Virginia back on Sept. 8.

Edwards, a grandmother from Midlothian, Virginia, said she doesn’t usually play, but that day, something told her to give fate a chance.

So, Edwards said, she asked ChatGPT for the winning numbers, and the app delivered.

Now Edwards is paying it forward by donating her winnings.

“I knew exactly what I needed to do with it. I knew I needed it to give it all away, and I want this to be an example of how other people, when they’re blessed, can bless other people,” she said. “It’s certainly going to help those in need, and [I’m] grateful to pour it back into the community and in other ways, too.”

Each organization to which Edwards is donating her winnings will receive $50,000. The donations will be used to fight hunger, fund dementia research and support Navy-Marine veterans.

