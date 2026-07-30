CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A Cincinnati animal shelter has shared an exciting new development regarding a foster kitten who grabbed the hearts of thousands across the country.

Gelato, a kitten who went viral for his homemade wheelchair, now has a new way to get around.

In a post on social media, Cincinnati Animal CARE posted a new picture of Gelato sporting a new, 3D-printed wheelchair to help him get around as he works to strengthen his back legs.

“Thanks to everyone who liked, shared, and helped spread the word about Gelato, this little guy now has a 3D-printed custom wheelchair made especially for him!” the shelter wrote on social media. “Your shares truly make a difference and help us reach the people who can help animals like Gelato.

“From rulers, zip ties, and Hot Wheels to a custom 3D-printed wheelchair, Gelato is officially on the move!”

Gelato’s first mobility aid was courtesy of one of the shelter’s lead veterinary technicians, Mallory Smith, who assembled his first wheelchair with the use of cardboard, rulers, Hot Wheels and tape.

“Sometimes, all it takes is a little creativity, a lot of heart, and someone who refuses to give up,” the shelter said when they first shared Gelato’s story.

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