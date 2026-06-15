FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — An officer saved a missing boy from a near drowning on Friday after finding the youngster partially submerged, disoriented, and in immediate danger near the shoreline, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The department said the missing child report came in around 12:05 p.m., near Dream Park along the Trinity River, near University Drive.

Officers searched the area, and one of them noticed something yellow sticking up from the weeds near the water.

When the officer moved closer, they found the child partially submerged along the shoreline. As officers approached, the boy appeared disoriented and began moving farther into the water, at times going under the surface, police said.

One officer entered the water and brought the child safely to shore before the situation worsened.

The Fort Worth Fire Department evaluated the boy as a precaution and determined the child was safe.

“This is a reminder that sometimes the difference between tragedy and relief is measured in seconds,” the Fort Worth Police Department said in a social media post.

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