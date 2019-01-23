Venezuelans rally in Doral against Maduro after Brickell protest

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Demonstrators are gathering in downtown Doral to take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, hours after they lined the streets of Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Dozens of protesters made their way outside of the Venezuelan Consulate in Brickell to demonstrate against the president, Wednesday morning.

The protest occurred after Maduro started a new six-year presidency in Venezuela, which many find illegitimate.

He has been president while the South American country has descended into economic and political despair.

Protesters blamed the food and medicine shortages Venezuela faces on Maduro and his leadership.

“When the country doesn’t provide you with good education, health and food, that’s when the problem comes, and there is a lot of people with hunger,” said protester Judith Crocker. “They are hungry, and they’re looking for food.”

“It’s a country that used to be the richest one. Right now, the kids don’t have milk, don’t have food, have nothing to eat,” said protester Isabel Lozano. “The old people are dying. People are eating in the street whatever is in the garbage. There’s no doctors, no medicine, no nothing.”

Protesters took to the streets in hopes that the military and others shift loyalty away from Maduro.

The Trump Administration voiced its support for the Venezuelan people, calling Maduro a “dictator” and “illegitimate.”

President Donald Trump officially recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the nation’s president, who recently declared himself interim president.

The rally in Doral is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

