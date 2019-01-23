Guaido declares himself interim president of Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself the nation’s interim president before thousands of demonstrators cheering in support.

The 35-year-old lawmaker rose his right hand and said he was “formally assuming the responsibility of the national executive.”

The move comes as tens of thousands march around Venezuelan demanding that the socialist leader Nicolas Maduro steps down from power.

Maduro was sworn in for a contested second term two weeks ago but has been met by international condemnation.

