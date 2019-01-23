Trump recognizes Guaido as Venezuela president

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is recognizing the president of Venezuela’s opposition-led National Assembly as the country’s interim president.

The Trump administration has been moving toward such a declaration of support for Juan Guaido ever since Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a contested second term two weeks ago. Guaido declared himself the interim president before thousands of cheering supporters Wednesday.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence this week said Maduro is a dictator who did not win the presidency in free and fair elections.

Trump said in Wednesday’s statement that Venezuelans have “courageously spoken” against Maduro and for freedom and the rule of law.

Venezuelans are marching in the streets to demand that Maduro step down, citing spiraling inflation, a shortage of basic goods and a migration crisis that is dividing families.

