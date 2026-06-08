(WSVN) - OFF THE COAST OF CUBA (WSVN)– An earthquake occurred Monday afternoon off the west coast of Cuba.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was of a 6.1 magnitude, which is considered strong.

Shaking was felt across Florida in the aftermath, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

NWS said there is no active tsunami threat is expected from the earthquake.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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