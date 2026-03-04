(WSVN) - United Airlines has rolled out a new policy that will lead to quieter skies.

Passengers will now be required to wear headphones or earbuds when playing audio on their devices.

Anyone who refuses may be removed from flights and held responsible for any related airline cost.

The airline says the new rule is for the safety of all on board.

United Airlines is the first major U.S. airline to implement this rule.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.