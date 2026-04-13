CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) — A tractor-trailer truck driver lost control of his vehicle, ramming into a local limo business in Clifton, New Jersey early Monday morning.

The big rig careened into Limo Ride, a business along Kensington Avenue and Route 3, right before 2:30 a.m.

The accident happened just feet from a roadway ramp where the driver tried to turn off.

It’s unclear exactly what happened in the moments before impact.

The front of the vehicle lodged into the edifice, sending building material and shingles tumbling down.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the driver was trapped behind the wheel for about an hour and had to be cut out of the truck.

He was conscious and alert when he was transported to the hospital, and said he was hauling dog food.

The state’s Urban Search and Rescue team was also called to search the building and helped free one person who was trapped upstairs. No one else was in the building.

The conditions of the driver and person upstairs remains unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

PSEG workers were requested to check out a gas smell.

Crews will work to determine the structural stability of the building, which appears to be leaning to one side.

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