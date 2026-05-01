(WSVN) - Thousands of people were seen taking to the streets of Havana to mark May Day.

Supporters packed the streets of Revolution Square to remember the revolution and show support for the Cuban regime.

As part of the celebration, workers march with their colleagues to the square, where cultural and musical events are held.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other regime leaders are expected to speak to supporters during the national holiday and address worker solidarity while speaking out against the United States’ energy embargo on the island.

Millions, including worker unions and international delegations, are set to hold smaller demonstrations in communities around the world.

On Friday morning, demonstrators gathered outside of Trump Tower in New York City to protest against the president’s social and foreign policies.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.