KEENE, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A woman seeking treatment for an asthma attack in Keene says she was left alone inside an urgent care clinic after employees closed for the night, forcing her to call 911 to get out.

Tia Chandler said at around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 24, a ConvenientMD staff member gave her a steroid shot and told her they would be right back, but she said no one returned.

Instead, she said the staff closed the clinic and left with her still inside an exam room.

After realizing she was alone, she said she tried to leave, setting off an alarm. And then she called 911.

“I pop my head out and said, ‘Hello? Hello?’ And, then I got a little nervous. So, I ran to the front, thinking that there was just a skeleton crew on and that they were, you know, cleaning the office,” Chandler said. “And so, I went to the office. ‘Hello?’ And, looked around and there’s nobody there, and I kind of panicked a little and texted my husband, ‘They locked me in. Call 911.’ I’m, like, panicking.”

Keene police confirm they responded to the incident.

“Very shocking. Just like, I can’t believe this just happened to me, because literally when I was thinking in my head, sitting there at 8:10, ‘They would never lock me in there. That’s crazy talk. That only happens in movies or on a show, not in real life,’” Chandler said.

When asked if she would go back, Chandler said, “Probably not. And we’ve utilized them quite a bit in the past.”

The company said it has taken steps to make sure this does not happen again, telling News 9:

“We sincerely regret the incident that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 24, at our urgent care clinic in Keene involving one of our valued patients. Clearly, this should never have happened and does not represent the quality of care we seek to provide the Keene community. The practice manager immediately expressed our deepest apologies to the patient.

“We have taken steps to ensure this won’t happen again and we remain committed to providing the Keene area with the high-quality care we have been providing for more than a decade.”

Chandler said she is sharing her story so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

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