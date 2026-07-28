SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — A lifeguard at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz, California, battled massive waves to rescue a young swimmer in a dramatic incident captured on camera.

The man who recorded the rescue, Scott Vander Dussen, said, “I’ve never seen a rescue this intense before. So when I saw that unfolding, I just didn’t know how it was going to turn out.”

The lifeguard fearlessly ran into the huge waves to reach the boy, holding onto him throughout the ordeal.

“That just missed the opening seconds where the first lifeguard just fearlessly ran out into those huge waves and did what was needed to bring help to that boy,” Dussen added.

Several bystanders attempted to assist but were quickly knocked off their feet by the powerful surf.

Lifeguards explained that while such efforts are appreciated, they can unintentionally create more victims.

“I understand the instinct to want to go and help someone. And often the more effective way to help is going to be getting someone who is trained and professional to respond to that,” said Anaiis Moise, Marine Safety Officer for the City of Santa Cruz.

After a relentless fight against the waves, another lifeguard joined the effort, and together they brought the boy safely back to shore.

The man who shared the video said, “My heart for sharing the video was to bring a cautionary tale to people coming out to the beach. We want to see people come out, have a good time, enjoy the weather, but get home safely.”

California State Parks lifeguards for Santa Cruz issued a statement, saying, “We have made 34 rescues for beach visitors that misjudged the danger these waves present. Conditions change rapidly, and what seems normal is potentially deadly.”

California State Parks lifeguards have rescued 34 people in Santa Cruz County since the weekend began.

For those who witnessed the rescue, it was a reminder of how quickly the ocean can turn dangerous.

“People ignore, and there’s rescues every day in this area. So the beaches are safe as long as you don’t turn your back to the water and you obey the rules,” said Karen Crivelli, a Santa Cruz County resident.

With strong surf expected throughout the week, lifeguards are urging beachgoers to know their limits before entering the water.

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