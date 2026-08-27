MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge will consider Thursday whether social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate should remain in custody as they challenge their extradition to face rape and sex trafficking charges in the United Kingdom.

The Tates have remained in a federal detention center in Miami since making a brief court appearance after their July 18 arrest. Their attorneys have argued that their high profile and active social media presence makes it nearly impossible for them to flee.

U.S. Magistrate Lauren Louis will have a chance to question their defense and prosecutors before determining if the brothers, who have repeatedly denied wrongdoing, should be released during what could be a monthslong extradition process.

The Tates have become among the world’s most polarizing internet personalities by promoting wealth, male dominance and misogyny through their social media empire. The new allegations are the latest in the Tates’ long-running international legal saga spanning the U.S., Britain and Romania.

No date for an extradition hearing has been set. The U.K. has until mid-September to provide evidence to the State Department.

Defense claims government hasn’t shown Tates are a flight risk

Federal prosecutors have urged the court to keep the brothers in custody, citing the strong presumption against bail in international extradition cases. The Tates’ claims of having multiple passports and access to wealth and influence in numerous countries demonstrate a heightened risk of flight that no amount of bond could overcome, prosecutors argued.

Attorneys for the Tates say they largely exaggerated their claims of wealth to boost their social media personas, their claims of multiple passports were satirical and a “$50-million-dollar superyacht” featured in one of the brothers’ videos does not actually belong to them. The expensive luxury cars, including a $2.1 million Aston Martin, that were featured in other videos were rented, the defense says.

The Tates’ attorneys also argued in court filings that the brothers proved they won’t flee by complying with pretrial restrictions over a separate case in Romania, where they are accused of luring women for sexual exploitation.

Tates face legal troubles in several countries

The brothers have long claimed that their violent and misogynistic statements have been taken out of context or were intended as jokes.

The former professional kickboxers, who have dual U.S. and U.K. citizenship, have millions of social media followers and are vocal supporters of President Donald Trump. The White House has said the brothers shouldn’t expect any help from the president.

Andrew Tate, 39, became famous a decade ago when he was a contestant on the U.K. reality television show “Big Brother.” He was ejected from the show when a video appeared to show him assaulting a woman.

He has amassed over 10 million followers on X but has been banned from other platforms, including YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, for violating hate speech guidelines. He has made widely condemned comments, such as saying women who are sexually assaulted should bear some responsibility for the attacks and sharing graphic descriptions of how he might attack women.

Tristan Tate, 38, has worked with his brother on multiple businesses, including the production of online webcam pornography.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.