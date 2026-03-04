CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A recent SpaceX launch had many Floridians wondering what was happening across the sky.

Video and images showed what the company says is a “space jellyfish” upon liftoff.

Florida and Georgia residents were able to see the vibrant blue phenomena.

SpaceX says this occurs when sunlight reflects off the rocket’s exhaust in the upper atmosphere.

The mission sent more of its Starlink satellites into orbit. These satellites will join a growing constellation, providing internet access to over 150 countries.

