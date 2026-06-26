HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - To aid in the ongoing search for survivors in Venezuela following two powerful earthquakes, two highly-skilled search and rescue teams from South Florida are getting set to deploy.

Officials announced on Friday that 80 members from Task Force 1 with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, along with K9 teams, are gearing up to help the affected South American country.

MDFR posted on ‘X’ stating their urban search and rescue has:

“Been officially activated by the U.S. Department of State as a response team to assist with search and rescue efforts following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela. We deploy with one purpose: To provide hope and help those affected during this difficult time.”

On the ground in Caracas, the capital city, a gut-wrenching shriek was heard over a home that once stood. As of late Friday afternoon, the confirmed number of dead rose significantly to at least 920 people.

As staggering as that number is, so is the number of more than 51,000 who remain missing.

“I’m desperate. I just want to know where my son is, whether he’s trapped or at a shelter. I’m desperate,” said Delgado, an earthquake survivor.

Crews in Caracas are pulling residents from leveled buildings and apartments.

From all over the globe, aid and rescue teams are arriving in Venezuela to help.

Deputy Spokesperson at United Nations OCHA, Jens Laerke, spoke about the situation in Venezuela.

“The entire humanitarian system is moving very fast and at scale, supporting the government-led response in Venezuela. Top priority: Search and rescue,” said Laerke.

U.S. Southern Command was on the ground on Friday, looking to direct the military to deliver the people and capabilities to save lives.

The massive magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes hit just 39 seconds apart on Wednesday. Satellite images show a chilling before and after of building after building damaged or destroyed.

Now, the growing concern is that some buildings currently standing could collapse.

“Even in my own building, there are many, many cracks in some of the apartments in my own apartment. There’s a lot of cracks in the walls,” said Alex Desrivieres, an American in Venezuela.

As search and rescue crews in South Florida make their way to Venezuela, more videos are being uploaded online showing the search and rescue efforts.

7News received video of an 13-day-old baby found safe and sound in the hands of rescuers who brought him and, later, his mother, from a collapsed building.

Those in South Florida are hoping to get to Venezuela in the coming days to help in their efforts and to deliver the wide-ranging amount of aid that has been donated by thousands of people in our community.

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