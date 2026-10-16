(WSVN) - Scientists have created a new artificial intelligence tool that will help treat breast cancer patients.

The TumorSight Risk, developed by SimBioSys and powered by Nvidia, is an AI tool newly approved by Food and Drug Administration that can help doctors determine whether breast cancer will return.

The technology analyzes an existing breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging scan to help estimate the risk of return.

For now, it can only estimate the risk for people within the early stage of breast cancer.

The company is working with insurers to get the test covered, as hospitals nationwide have already begun using the new tool.

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