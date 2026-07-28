(WSVN) - The start of classes is only a few weeks away, and for parents shopping for school supplies, there are a few deals out there, as well as some tips from an expert in the field.

The first week of school can set the tone for the entire year, but with high inflation, many parents are looking for ways to stretch their back-to-school budget

To that end, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge said the first step for parents is to sit down with their children to talk about wants, needs and what the family can afford.

“So, maybe it’s an expensive pair of sneakers, and then you want to collaborate with them about how those sneakers can happen — whether it’s they buy the sneakers and everything else is secondhand or hand-me-downs, or maybe they contribute some of their allowance to that purchase, and then you cover the rest,” said Bodge.

Once those expectations are set, Bodge said, it’s time to take advantage of the deals stores are offering — like $5 backpacks and $3 lunch bags at Target, as well as 50% children’s clothes at Old Navy.

Walmart shoppers also have some low-cost school supply options to consider — like a box of crayons for just 50 cents.

To save even more, Bodge recommends signing up for store loyalty programs.

And before clicking buy, she advises to check for extra savings online through verified promo code websites like DealSeek.com.

“They find hidden verified promo codes for Amazon that can be applied right at checkout, and the savings are as deep as up to 50%, and they can often be included with other Amazon promotions,” said Bodge.

And Bodge reminds parents not to forget about student discounts, especially for expensive tech like laptops.

She also advises against spending the entire budget and set aside some cash for after school starts.

“Inevitably your kids are gonna go to school. They’re going to come back asking for this trendy pair of jeans that everyone’s wearing, and if you’ve already burned through your budget, you’re not going to be able to accommodate that request,” she said.

Another pro tip for parents is that some of the best clearance sales tend to pop up after classes begin.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.