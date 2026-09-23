Rome (CNN) — Rome’s world-famous Colosseum was closed to the public on Wednesday for the first time since the Covid pandemic after a specialist rope worker fell to his death, Italy’s Culture Ministry said.

Andrea Moretti, 22, was suspended above the highest point of the amphitheater when he fell around 10 meters while installing a new lighting system during an overnight shift Tuesday, according to the ministry.

“It is a tragic event that leaves us shocked and stunned,” Italy’s Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli said a statement, offering condolences to Moretti’s family over what he called “the senseless death of a young man engaged in work.”

Tens of thousands of tourists usually visit the ruins of the amphitheater each day, which was built between 70 and 72 A.D. as a stadium for gladiator events.

Tuesday’s rare closure was implemented after the first group of tourists left the building, according to the ministry.

Originally, only the top tier where the worker fell was to be closed but it was extended to the full venue.

“The decision, made during the night, was implemented after the first group of visitors — thousands of people unaware of the incident—had already toured the site,” the ministry said. “An immediate closure of the entrances would have caused a large crowd of visitors to gather outside the monument, potentially compromising safety and public order.”

The Colosseum has previously closed for only a few hours a time for special visits by important dignitaries, including former US President Barack Obama in 2014. It was also closed for several hours last October for a prayer for peace.

The only two days of the year it is closed to the public are December 25 and January 1, according to the Colosseum Archeological Park. It was also closed for several weeks during COVID lockdowns in 2020.

Workplace accidents are common in Italy, with an average of three workers a day dying in workplace accidents across the country, according to the INAIL trade union.

Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: “Dying at 22 is unacceptable, and even more so if it happens in the workplace. In Andrea’s name, too, we will continue to do our part, to commit ourselves, and to make every effort to ensure that similar tragedies never happen again.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.