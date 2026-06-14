DENVER, Colo. (WSVN) – A road rage incident in Colorado led to a confrontation on the highway.

Police said on Wednesday, two drivers were swerving between lanes and brake checking each other near Denver.

Video shows both vehicles stopping on the interstate before the drivers confronted each other.

Authorities said both drivers admitted to escalating the situation and were both issued summons for disorderly conduct.

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