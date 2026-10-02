MIAMI (WSVN) - Friday is sentencing day for a former U.S. representative from South Florida.

David Rivera of Miami was convicted in May, for acting as a foreign agent for Nicolas Maduro’s now-toppled regime in Venezuela.

His former colleagues took the stand against him, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was a senator at the time of the crimes.

The 61-year-old maintained that he was working as an oil consultant, not as an agent, when he landed a $50 million contract with the country’s oil company.

The defense is asking for leniency, but prosecutors could ask for up to 27 years in prison.

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