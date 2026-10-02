(WSVN) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and experts say it is a time to focus on prevention, early detection and understanding factors that can affect a person’s risk.

Medical experts are using the month of October to raise awareness about breast cancer, dispel common myths and encourage others to have conversations with their doctors about the topic.

Dr. Cheryl Thompson, a professor and associate director for population sciences at Penn State Cancer Institute, said family history is an important favor, but doesn’t tell the whole story.

“Family history is very important in all cancer risk, including breast cancer. But having a family history of breast cancer does not mean for sure you will get it. And not having a family history does not mean you won’t get breast cancer,” she said.

Thompson said risk factors for breast cancer can be divided into two categories: those that can be controlled and those that can’t.

When it comes to those factors that can’t be controlled, genetics is one of them. It accounts for about 25% of breast cancer risk, according to Thompson.

“Our genetics, which account for about 25% of our risk, as well as things like environmental exposures or giving birth is something that lowers your risk of breast cancer,” she said.

There are also lifestyle-related factors that people can take steps to address.

“Alcohol consumption. Things like maintaining a healthy weight and exercising regularly are associated with reduced risk of breast cancer,” said Thompson.

She is also raising awareness about a new trend that shocks her: younger women are being diagnosed with breast cancer.

One of the factors that could be behind the increase is advancements in detection, which can help identity cancers earlier.

“Some of them are good. Like we are doing a better job of screening women, which means that we will find them earlier,” said Thompson.

Throughout the month and beyond, experts like Thompson are encouraging everyone to maintain a healthy lifestyle, speak to their doctors and stay up to date with screenings.

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