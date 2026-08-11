(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $975 million after nobody took the grand prize in Monday night’s drawing, which soared to the eighth-largest prize in history.

The winning numbers drawn were 6, 37, 54, 55, 64, and a red Powerball 10, with a Power Play multiplier of 3.

While no one snagged the $905 million jackpot, some players still won sizable prizes, according to the Powerball website.

One ticket sold in Tennessee matched all five white balls and included the Power Play option to win $2 million. Two other tickets each won $1 million by matching the five white numbers. Those tickets were sold in California and Maryland.

The new $975 million jackpot will be up for grabs in the next drawing, scheduled for Wednesday.

Monday’s drawing was the 43rd in a row in search of a winner, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which administers the game.

If a player matches all five white balls and the red Powerball on Wednesday, they can choose between an annuitized prize estimated at $929 million, paid out over 30 years, or a lump sum payment estimated at $402.4 million.

Nobody has won the grand prize in more than three months, since two players in Florida and Texas split a $20 million prize on May 2.

The jackpot is now the largest since last year’s $1.8 billion prize won in Arkansas on Christmas Eve.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are approximately 1 in 292.2 million. They are considerably more favorable for smaller cash prizes, with a 1 in 24.9 chance.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

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