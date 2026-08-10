(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $905 million ahead of Monday’s drawing after there were no big winners in Saturday night’s drawing.

Monday’s drawing will be the 43rd in a row in search of a winner, and its prize ranks as the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to the Multi State Lottery Association, which administers the game.

If a player matches all five white balls and the red Powerball, they can choose between an annuitized prize estimated at $905 million, paid out over 30 years, or a lump sum payment estimated at $391.9 million.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 5, 9, 35, 54, and 63, and the red Powerball was 7. There was a Power Play multiplier of 3.

Although there were no jackpot winners on Saturday, tickets sold in Arizona, Florida, Michigan and New York matched all five white balls to win $1 million each, lottery officials said.

Another ticket, sold in Texas, matched all five white balls and included the Power Play option, winning $2 million.

Nobody has won the grand prize in more than three months, since two players in Florida and Texas split a $20 million prize on May 2.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are approximately 1 in 292.2 million. They are considerably more favorable for smaller cash prizes, with a 1 in 24.9 chance.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

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