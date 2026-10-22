MIAMI (WSVN) - Parishioners outside a Miami church and around the world celebrated the good news after Pope Leo XIV was declared cancer-free.

Several churchgoers outside Ermita De La Caridad in Miami shared their relief and said that the act was a miracle.

“That’s a miracle,” said Bertha, a churchgoer.

“That’s a miracle, we’re so happy about that,” said Martha, a churchgoer.

The Vatican shared the latest medical update on Wednesday, a week after he had the lower part of his right lung removed. Officials said the pontiff needed no further treatment.

“When he was discharged, Pope Leo was in entirely satisfactory clinical condition. His blood tests were completely normal, and his heart function was fine,” said Professor Stefano Margaritora.

Doctors said that the cancer was localized and did not spread.

The Pope rode around St. Peter’s Square in the Popemobile on Wednesday, smiling, waving and blessing babies as tourists lined up to greet him.

He thanked the crowd for their support during his hospital stay.

“The first thing I would like to say to you is thank you. Thank you for the support of your prayers. Thanks be to God for His generosity. Let us all renew our trust in the goodness and mercy of God,” said the Pope.

After a routine abdominal exam uncovered a nodule in his lung, Pope Leo XIV was diagnosed with pulmonary adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer.

The pope celebrated Mass before walking out on his own on Saturday, four days after his surgery, as he gave supporters and reporters an update on his health.

Thousands cheered and applauded the pope after he participated in prayers a day later.

Back in Miami, churchgoers hope Pope Leo continues on his swift recovery.

“I’m very happy. I’m wishing the Pope the best, and I hope he gets well,” said Gustavo Cabrera, another churchgoer.

Pope Leo pledged that he will gradually resume his duties as leader of the world’s 1.5 billion Catholics and is scheduled to visit Latin America in November.

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