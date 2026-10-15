PALATINE, Illinois (WLS) — A 19-year-old Palatine man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say a co-worker reported statements in which he expressed hatred toward other races and discussed plans for a violent attack.

Palatine police arrested 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis Sunday, and he is now charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of weapons. Investigators say he had an AR-style rifle, 300 rounds of ammunition and said he intended to kill as many minorities as possible according to prosecutors.

Paporakis penned an eight-page manifesto using derogatory and racially charged slurs and specifically targeted people of Indian descent at a Hindu house of worship, according to court documents in the case. He pledged he would die himself, but not before killing as many minorities as possible, prosecutors said.

Paporakis was in contact with a co-worker at a Taco Bell in Arlington Heights, according to investigators, who said he became manic over the weekend culminating with him sending a video of an A-R style rifle and a photo of himself wearing a tactical vest. That co-worker then called police. Palatine police arrested Paporakis on Sunday at his Palatine apartment and say they found an A-R style rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and other tactical gear.

In pretrial detention documents obtained by the ABC7 I-Team, prosecutors said Paporakis described himself as a “sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred” who drove to a location, attempted to fire his gun at a man, but the gun jammed. He had been planning the attack for two years, according to court records.

“It’s highly likely that were it not for the quick action and the investigative activities of the local law enforcement authorities, we very may well have had yet another mass shooting in this country,” said former DHS Intel Chief and ABC News contributor John Cohen.

According to Paporakis’ coworker, there were signs something was wrong.

“What we have actually found is that in almost every case, an individual who is planning an attack will exhibit behaviors, either online or in the physical world, that represent an articulation of intent to engage in violence,” said Cohen.

Palatine police are leading the investigation and told the I-Team they are still working to verify some of critical details about what actions Paporakis may have taken and if there was a specific location he was working to target. They believe it was a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois which is why they notified Aurora Police Department about a potential threat.

Prosecutors say Paporakis suffers from mental health issues and lived with his mother who they say failed to prevent Paporakis from making violent plans and purchasing a firearm.

“We need to do a better job educating the public on what to look for and what to report, and we need to do a better job and provide more resources to localities so that they can rapidly take steps to prevent the shooting from occurring,” Cohen told the I-Team.

Paporakis was in court Wednesday and held in custody. He’ll be back in court at the end of the month.

The case remains under investigation.

Aurora Alderwoman Shweta Baid shared the following statement Wednesday evening:

“Iam deeply saddened by the news of the reported attempted shooting targeting devotees at the Hindu temple in Aurora. No one should ever feel unsafe while practicing their faith or gathering in a place of worship or anywhere. Such threats are unacceptable and have no place in our community. I commend law enforcement for their efforts to protect our residents and places of worship. I stand in solidarity with all the community members and reaffirm our shared commitment to religious freedom, public safety, and mutual respect. City of Aurora’s strength lies in its diversity, compassion, and unity. We must stand together against hatred and intolerance and ensure that every resident feels safe, respected, and welcome, regardless of their faith or background.”

Illinois U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi shared the following statement Wednesday evening:

“I am horrified that a white supremacist allegedly attempted to massacre Indian Americans at a Hindu temple in Aurora. This is where the poison of anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy can lead, and we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take it seriously. I am grateful to the coworkers who sounded the alarm and the law enforcement officers who intervened. Every American deserves to live and worship without fear, and we must stand together against hatred in all its forms.”

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