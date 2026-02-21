BOSTON (WSVN) – A playful seal at the New England Aquarium in Boston has become a social media sensation for playing with a rubber duck.

Reggae, a 33-year-old harbor seal loves playing with his rubber ducks, and became a major hit on Instagram for floating on his belly and hugging his rubber duck.

Trainers say that teaching commands like waving keeps the mammals’ minds sharp.

“Enrichment can be essentially anything that enhances the psychological and physical well-being of the animal and can really promote species-appropriate behaviors with them as well,” said Rebekah Miller from the New England Aquarium.

“I think the rubber duckies were really funny because, uh, you never expect a seal to hug a giant rubber ducky,” said Tom Smith, who visited the aquarium.

Aquarium managers said that the seals are easily its most recognizable residents there.

