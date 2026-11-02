BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands is returning to South Florida.

The regional Historically Black Colleges and Universities marching band showcase brings students, alumni, fans and families together for a celebration of culture, education and service over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.

The showcase will take place at the Flagler Credit Union Stadium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton on Jan. 16.

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