(WSVN) - Computers are a must for students nowadays, but reseachers believe a number two pencil can still help in ways technology can’t.

Research shows that putting pencil to paper is an essential skill for developing young minds.

“If you want to learn something deeply, as well as quickly, you need to handwrite,” said Ms. Schroth.

The earlier the better, as studies show that children who write out their ABCs do a better job of recognizing and understanding letters.

As a result, they will develop a broader and more intricate vocabulary.

“It’s the physical act of writing that means you’re doing real cognitive work, like for the encoding, retention and comprehension of new information,” said Schroth.

Scientists believe that the complexity of the process helps burn it into our brain.

The act of writing out letters helps us remember them, as opposed to just hitting keystrokes on a computer or tablet.

“The way you slant your words or you curl your Ys, loop your Ls, that sense memory of physically writing it down means you’re more likely to remember and recall it,” said Schroth.

While typing out notes during a lecture is almost always faster than writing, it’s not always an advantage.

“Handwriting’s speed limit is actually its superpower. It forces you to consider: ‘What’s important to me? What do I need to capture? How would I phrase this or paraphrase it for me to understand later?'” Said Schroth.

However, as students grow older and their studies become more complex, digital advances offer great perks.

“The ability to search, to reorganize, to pair your notes with audio, you can’t do any of that with paper,” said Schroth.

Researchers say it’s less about ehich writing option is better, but more about knowing when to use each one. They say the more well-rounded students are the ones who learn to master both the pencil and the keyboard.

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