ATLANTA (WUPA) — A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Portland last week had a special addition to its passenger list after a woman went into labor in the air.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta-based airline said that Delta Flight 478 was just about 30 minutes from Portland International Airport on Friday night when the unexpected visitor gave the signal it wanted to be there for the landing.

The flight attendants onboard sprang into action, aided by a doctor and two nurses who happened to be on board.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, actually,” Oregon EMT Tina Fritz told KOIN 6, saying that she and her friend improvised using a flight attendant’s shoestrings to create a makeshift tourniquet for an IV.

“She’s like, ‘I gotta push, I gotta push.’ And within three really good pushes, the baby was out and doing perfect. Mom was a rock star, like, mom did so good,” Fritz said.

Because of the situation, the crew declared an emergency and were given priority landing at the Portland airport. They landed safely, and the woman was met by emergency medical services.

“We extend our sincere thanks to the crew and medical volunteers on board who stepped in to provide care to a customer onboard prior to landing in Portland,” a Delta spokesperson told CBS News Atlanta. “The health and safety of our customers is always our top priority, and we wish the new family all the best.”

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