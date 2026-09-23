IRVINE, California (KCAL, KCBS) — An Orange County family reunited with the Irvine police officers who saved their son’s life after he was underwater and unconscious for nearly 10 minutes.

The horrifying experience and the officers’ heroic actions happened on Aug. 1, when Erick Setiawan brought his 8-year-old son Kingsley to a pool party. The little boy wore his arm floaties and played with his friends in the shallow end, but walked over to the other side of the pool while his dad took his eye off him.

Setiawan said he took 14 steps before realizing Kingsley was missing. He searched the jacuzzi, bathroom and barbecue area and couldn’t find him.

“I heard a voice in my head, ‘Go walk. Make a left and look down,” Setiawan recalled.

He found his son face down in the deep end of the pool.

Believing his son’s arm floaties had slipped off, Setiawan dove in, grabbed the 8-year-old and started CPR.

Irvine Police Department officers Alex Mendoza and Ramon Lerma just happened to be across the street doing a security detail when they received the call. They immediately took over CPR.

“Lots of water. Lots of mucus coming out as well, and still pretty lifeless,” Mendoza said.

After five minutes, the officers found a pulse as paramedics arrived. As the ambulance took Kingsley away, Mendoza said a little prayer.

“He’s got so much ahead,” he said. “Please, he’s got to pull through.”

After three days in the hospital, Kingsley pulled through and went home without any brain damage.

“Even the doctor told me [that] it’s a miracle,” Setiawan said.

Days later, the Setiawans visited Lerma and later reunited with Mendoza. They learned that this wasn’t Mendoza’s first time rescuing a child. As a rookie, he pulled two kids out of a burning home.

“When I got to the top of the stairway, I saw a little hand,” he said. “I grabbed that little hand and walked out with two kids.”

His actions earned him a Medal of Valor and shaped the trajectory of his career. Now, he’s a dare officer at elementary schools.

Setiawan, who is an Army veteran, said this was by far the scariest moment of his life.

“I’ve been deployed, but when it’s happening to your own family — your own son. It’s a different feeling,” Setiawan said.

He said he will be forever grateful to the people who brought his son back to life.

“Thank you, IPD, for saving my life,” Kingsley said.

Irvine PD reminds everyone to always keep an eye on children in the water, even with safety gear. It’s best to designate a water watcher whose sole job is to keep an eye on them.

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