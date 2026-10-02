SPRINGVILLE, Alabama (WVTM) — Officials released new information Friday about a Norfolk Southern train that derailed Thursday afternoon in Springville, causing evacuations in the area. The northbound train collided with a commercial tractor-trailer at a private crossing, derailing 34 rail cars and two locomotives, city officials said.

The crash happened about 2:16 p.m. Thursday on Industrial Drive near Walker Drive.

One of the two people in the commercial vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries; the other was evaluated and declined transport. No crew members were injured.

Twenty-one rail cars overturned and 13 remained upright. No hazardous materials leaked, and city officials said the cars carrying hazardous materials were either undamaged or unloaded, with only residual material inside.

More than 125 crew members worked overnight to clear the cars from the track and begin replacing damaged rail. All cars were off the track by 3:30 a.m. Friday. Rail service was expected to resume Friday afternoon, while cleanup at the site could take several weeks.

Evacuation zones have been lifted. Industrial Drive remains closed between Walker Drive and Marietta Road.

During the cleanup, heavy equipment moved in as Norfolk Southern crews began working through the derailed railcars one by one.

“We do see a lot of movement,” Norfolk Southern representative Ryan Clark said. “That is what we’re doing to mitigate everything and get this cleaned up as quickly and safely as possible.”

An evacuation zone was set up as a precaution because of spillage from some of the cars. “That was set up out of an abundance of caution until we could confirm exactly what the cargo was and what all was involved,” Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey said.

The derailment caused significant traffic tie-ups. At 3:21 p.m., officials said Interstate 59 and Highway 11 were reopening, though Walker Drive and Industrial Drive remained closed.

By 4:11 p.m., authorities announced that Mountain View Road would stay closed throughout the night.

Local students were also impacted by the crash. St. Clair County Schools noted that some bus routes fell inside the evacuation area. Students living within the zone were not dropped off at home and instead returned to their schools for pickup, while other students experienced delays in their normal drop-off times.

Residents and the general public were asked to leave the area and stay away until authorities determine it is safe to return. Police and school officials are urging everyone, including parents, to avoid traveling near the scene so first responders have plenty of room to work.

Springville Mayor Austin Phillips praised the emergency response and said crews quickly secured the area while they assessed the situation.

“You don’t know what you’re dealing with until you know what you’re dealing with,” Phillips said. “They did a great job of responding [and] cordoned off the area until we could find out exactly what the situation entailed.”

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